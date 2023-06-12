Leyton Orient poised to strike contract deal with defender

Leyton Orient offered the centre-back a fresh contract at the end of last season following their promotion from League Two, as detailed on their retained list.

Beckles, who is 31-years-old, played a key role in the London club winning the fourth tier title last term under Richie Wellens.

He has been with the O’s since 2021 and has made 93 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with nine goals and three assists.

Leyton Orient in line for boost

Securing an extended stay for Beckles would be a huge boost for Leyton Orient heading into the next campaign. He is a leader for them at the back and has been a hit since his transfer two years ago.

The Grenada international, who has seven caps under his belt so far in his career, injects useful experience into Wellens’ ranks which they will need in League One. He has played over 400 games since rising up through the academy ranks at Millwall.

Beckles moved to Spain as a youngster to have a year with Jerez Industrial before moving back home for spells in non-league with the likes of Boreham Wood, Kettering Town, Billericay Town and Aldershot Town. He had to work his way back up the football pyramid and was finally lured back into the Football League by John Coleman’s Accrington Stanley in 2016.

He has since also spent time at Shrewsbury Town and Crewe Alexandra and has made Leyton Orient his home over recent times, with his stint now poised to be prolonged. It has been a quiet summer so far for the O’s as they carefully weigh up their transfer options ahead of their return for pre-season.