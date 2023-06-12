Leicester City plotting move for 26-year-old who scored 14 in the Championship last season, he’ll cost up to £4m

Yates, 26, enjoyed a prolific season in the Championship last time round, despite his side’s eventual relegation into League One.

The forward netted 14 goals and assisted four more across the 2022/23 Champisonhip season, playing 41 times for a Blackpool side that eventually finished in 23rd place of the table.

There was interest in Yates across the season from the likes of Rangers and Watford. But Football Insider are now claiming that Leicester City are ‘plotting a move’ to sign Yates this summer.

The same report goes on to say that the Seasiders have already knocked back a £2.5million bid for Yates this summer – though which club made that bid is not revealed. Blackpool want between £3million and £4million for Yates who is under contract until 2024, though Blackpool hold an option to extend it by a further year.

Yates to Leicester

Yates certainly looks like he’ll seal a Championship move next season but whether or not he’d be the man to fire Leicester to a top six finish, or more, remains to be seen.

Leicester will have high expectations next season and they could have a lot of money to spend in the summer if they can sell the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes early on, so a move for the £4million Yates might not be right for them.

The Foxes will also want to consider signings who they think can eventually play in the Premier League, and Yates might not be at that level just yet.

But it would be an exciting move for an exciting player. Yates improved no end last season and he’d be a very shrewd signing for a lot of teams in the league.

Expect to see him in headlines this summer with a Championship move looking very likely.