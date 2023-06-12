Leicester City finances: Maddison millions, parachute payments, and how much the Foxes might spend this summer

Leicester City are in a bit of turmoil right now, returning to the Championship after a nine-year stay in the Premier League.

And what they achieved in the top flight will never been forgotten. Whilst glory of that kind of level may seem impossible to achieve ever again, the Foxes could find success at Championship level in the coming year, or years.

It’s certainly going to be tough for Leicester City though. They’ll be just one of many teams looking to achieve promotion next season but with the club without a manager, losing key players on free transfers, and looking set to sell their remaining assets, it’s going to be a huge ask for Leicester to break out of the Championship at the first time of asking.

Foxes’ finances

Leicester City’s poor financial management of late has been well-documented. Losing names like Youri Tielemans on a free transfer is just the tip of the iceberg – club accounts from earlier this year revealed that Leicester City recorded losses of £92.5million in the 2021/22 season.

But the club could make back half of that amount with the first instalment of parachute payments. Leicester are set to receive between £40million and £45million in parachute payments next season, but if a team is promoted back to the Premier League during the three years that they’re due parachute payments, those payments then stop.

So there’s money coming to Leicester City. And even more with the player sales they’re looking likely to make this summer.

James Maddison is of course the high-profile potential departure. In fact his departure looks like more of an inevitable one than a potential one, and his sale to one of Newcastle United or Spurs could net Leicester City up to £60million.

Then there’s Harvey Barnes. West Ham want to sign the wide-man this summer and the Foxes reportedly want around £40million for him.

So sales of Maddison and Barnes could land Leicester City a further £100million.

Foxes’ spending

How much Leicester City will spend this summer remains to be seen. Despite the fact that they’re without a manager and already without some key players who’ve left as free agents, Burnley were in the exact same position last summer and they steamrolled the Championship last time round.

It largely depends on who they bring in as their next boss and how quickly they can sell the likes of Maddison and Barnes. Maddison’s sale certainly seems to be moving forward and talks to hire a new manager seem promising.

Whilst the summer and the season ahead will be tough for Leicester City, it certainly gives them a chance to reassess, rebuild, and eventually return to the Premier League as a much more sustainable side.