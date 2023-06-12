Leeds United reportedly knock back opening Crysencio Summerville bid from Euro side

Summerville, 21, is a man in demand following Leeds United’s relegation from the Premier League. A number of teams have been credited with an interest in him, including Aston Villa, Bournemouth, and Crystal Palace, but it seems like Dutch giants PSV have made the first move.

The Leeds man was allegedly spotted in the Netherlands over the weekend. It’s said that Summerville will cost PSV a fee of €12million (£10.28million) and now Football League World are claiming that Leeds have knocked back a bid from PSV, said to be worth ‘around’ £10million.

The same report adds that Leeds are ‘holding out for more’ for the player.

Summerville latest

So Leeds want £10million for Summerville, but they’ve rejected an apparent £10million bid for him. Something doesn’t quite add up but one thing is certain and that is that Summerville has suitors and that he looks destined to leave Elland Road this summer.

He’ll be one of several high profile departures this summer and whilst losing so many key players is going to be tough for Leeds, it gives them a chance to recoup some money in the transfer market, and rebuild their playing squad.

They spent quite poorly on the whole during their three years in the Premier League. But if the club can cash in on players like Summerville, sign players who might be more accustomed to the Championship and eventually the Premier League, then Leeds could have a bright future ahead of them.

The summer transfer window officially opens this week and Leeds look set to be one of the busier teams in the Championship.