Leeds United and Leicester City manager target reportedly set for shock move

Leeds United and Leicester City have been credited with an interest in Steven Gerrard for their respective vacant manager’s jobs, but a report from Football Insider claims the 43-year-old is set to enter into talks with Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq.

Leeds United acquired the services of Premier League veteran and expert at avoiding relegation Sam Allardyce at the end of last season, but he was unable to beat the drop with the Whites after just four games in charge.

The Whites have since parted company with Big Sam and are on the hunt for a new man in the dugout, with Steven Gerrard reportedly a target.

Although Leicester City gave Dean Smith double the amount of games Allardyce had at Elland Road, the Foxes also joined Leeds United in the bottom three. Smith only joined until the end of last season and so they too have a decision to make, and had entered into the race for Gerrard alongside them.

However, he now seems destined for Saudi Arabia, as talks with Al Ettifaq look to be on the cards according to Football Insider. Reputable journalist Nicolo Schira claims that the deal is further along that Football Insider reports, stating that the deal is already done.

A blow for both clubs…

Gerrard proved his worth as a manager during his tenure at Rangers, guiding the Scottish giants to a league title and cup finals in both the League Cup and Europa League. Therefore missing out on a manager of his pedigree could be seen as a blow to both Leeds United and Leicester.

But along with his Rangers credentials comes the flip side of that coin. Gerrard didn’t impress when given a big opportunity at Aston Villa and so another English club with the size of Leeds United for example could have been too much for the 43-year-old. Therefore, a move to Saudi Arabia may be the right move to get his managerial career and confidence back on track.

The two clubs will now need to turn their attention to other targets. The pair will want to get a manager appointed sooner rather than later in order to get bedded in, oversee transfer activity and pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.