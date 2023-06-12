Latest Swansea City news: Swans trio linked with summer exits as week of change lies ahead

Swansea City’s summer looks like it could be a testing one, with change in the dugout and on the pitch.

Russell Martin’s move to Southampton has been held up for almost a month now. Compensation issues have meant that the appointment has taken longer than expected but Alan Nixon revealed yesterday that the Swans boss is set to be appointed this week.

Southampton’s Championship status will be confirmed on Wednesday at the Premier League AGM, and so the Saints’ appointment of Martin should follow soon after.

Nixon also revealed for The Sun that Joel Piroe is wanted by Serie A side Salernitana. The Italian outfit are said to be keen on Piroe who’s netted 41 Championship goals in two seasons for the Swans, following his 2021 move from PSV. But it looks like he’ll be on the move this summer ahead of his contract expiry in 2024, with Salernitana said to be weighing up a £10million bid for Piroe.

It was also reported over the weekend that Martin could look to poach Swans duo Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton when he goes to St Mary’s. Martin is apparently set to make bids for the Swansea midfield pair upon his Saints appointment, with Southampton looking set to lose a number of key midfield players this summer including the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia.

Lastly, Swansea City and Championship rivals Preston North End have been linked with a move for Grimsby Town full-back Anthony Glennon – the former Liverpool youth man recorded 12 goal contributions in League Two last season.

The summer transfer window officially opens this week, and with Martin looking set to move on this week as well, it should make for a very busy few days ahead for Swansea City.