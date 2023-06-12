Latest Leeds United news: Ownership update, potential new front runner in managerial race + more

A huge summer of change beckons for Leeds United, with that change spanning from the top of the club downwards.

Not only are Leeds United in search of their next manager, whilst also readying for what looks set to be a mass exodus of players this summer, but the club is also undergoing some major changes in their ownership structure.

It’s been widely reported that the 49ers Enterprises wants to complete a full takeover of the club, and on Friday it was revealed that the North American group had agreed a full takeover of Leeds United, upping their stake in the Yorkshire club from 44% to 100%.

Current chairman Andrea Radrizzani will apparently cut ties with Leeds United upon EFL approval of the change in ownership.

There’s also widespread reports of player exits at Elland Road this summer. Crysencio Summerville, Junior Firpo, Wilfried Gnonto, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, and Marc Roca are among the names being linked with moves away this summer, and now goalkeeper Illan Meslier is in headlines as well.

Chelsea are one of the teams to have been mentioned alongside the Frenchman ahead of this summer, and Meslier recently said of a potential move to Stamford Bridge:

“If it’s to be the number one, of course, you can’t say, ‘I’m not interested in Chelsea.’ I’d prefer to go to a less reputable club where I’ll have more game time than a top European club where I’d sit on the bench.”

And on the managerial front, there’s movement. Two names linked with the Elland Road vacancy are Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard, though the latter has reportedly been offered a big-money managerial job in Saudi Arabia, whilst Celtic are said to have flown representatives to Mallorca over the weekend to hold talks with Rodgers.

Daniel Farke though is the latest name in the running for the Leeds job, and he seems to be a leading candidate. Leeds and Celtic are said to be keen on the two-time promotion winner at Norwich City, with reports suggesting that Leeds have made initial contact with the German.

The summer transfer window officially opens for business this week.