Grimsby Town expected to move for League One man as they target fourth signing

Grimsby Town are expected to be interested in signing Ryan Bennett from Cambridge United this summer, as per a report by GrimsbyLive.

Grimsby Town are busy on the transfer front as they moment as they look to assemble a strong squad ahead of another year in League Two under Paul Hurst.

Bennett, who is 33-years-old, was on the books at Blundell Park from 2006 to 2010 after joining as a youngster from Ipswich Town.

He was a key player for the Mariners back then and made 117 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals from the back.

Grimsby eyeing potential reunion

Bennett is out of contract at Cambridge at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent. The U’s have offered him an extension, as detailed on their retained list, but he is yet to sign it so his future remains up in the air.

Grimsby have boosted their attacking options by landing Donovan Wilson and Danny Rose from Sutton United and Stevenage respectively. They have also brought in versatile full-back Toby Mullarkey from relegated Rochdale.

Landing Bennett next would be a shrewd move by Hurst and he would inject some experience into their ranks. He has played 503 games in his career to date and has been in the Premier League as recently as 2020.

After leaving the Mariners in 2010, he has since played for Peterborough United, Norwich City, Wolves, Leicester City and Swansea City. He left the latter last year and was subsequently snapped up by Cambridge on a free transfer.

Bennett played 21 times for Mark Bonner’s side and helped them stay up in League One on the final day. However, he has a big decision to make on whether to stay there or look at other options.