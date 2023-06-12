Gillingham join Lincoln City in race for Sutton United midfielder

Gillingham are ready to join Lincoln City in the race to sign Alistair Smith from Sutton United, reports Darren Witcoop.

Gillingham are in the hunt for reinforcements ahead of another season in League Two under Neil Harris and have identified the midfielder as a potential addition in the middle of the park.

Smith, who is 24-years-old, has been a key player for Sutton over recent times but they are facing a battle to keep hold of him this summer amid interest from elsewhere.

Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop claims the Gills are keen on landing him and will battle it out with Lincoln, despite the Imps already holding talks with the player.

Gillingham and Lincoln in transfer battle

Gillingham may be able to offer Smith more game time than he would get at Lincoln due to the fact they are still in the fourth tier. The Kent club will be looking to compete at the top end of the table next term after a tricky past 12 months and landing the Sutton star would be a statement of intent.

He has been with his current club since 2021 and has made 78 appearances for Matt Gray’s side so far, chipping in with 14 goals and five assists.

Smith’s contract at the VBS Community Stadium expires at the end of the month and he is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal meaning he will become a free agent in a matter of weeks.

The Beverley-born man started his career at Mansfield Town and played 16 times for the Stags, as well as having loan spells away at Kettering Town, Frickley Athletic and Loughborough Dynamo to gain experience. He then had a year at Altrincham in the National League before Sutton lured him to the Football League.