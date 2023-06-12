Clubs circling out of contract Lincoln City prodigy, report claims

Lincoln City defender Sean Roughan is being circled by other clubs as his deal runs down, as per the Irish Independent.

Lincoln City talent Roughan has been tipped for a bright future for a little while now and over the 2022/23 campaign, he made a place in Mark Kennedy’s XI his own. He’d found senior chances few and far between before and impressive loan with Drogheda United but since returning, Roughan has been a regular.

Playing as a left-back, wing-back or centre-back, he notched up 40 appearances over last season.

However, doubt surrounds what could be next for Roughan as his contract runs out at the end of this month. New terms have been offered, but a deal remains unsigned as the transfer window moves closer and closer.

Now, the Irish Independent has said that clubs are circling as his contract runs down. If anyone wants to strike a deal, they’ll only have to pay a training compensation fee given his situation.

In an interview with the outlet, Roughan has said he’d be ‘happy’ to stay at Sincil Bank but looks to be keeping his options open.

Keeping options open

It seems only sensible to hold out on committing to any big decisions just yet. There are clubs keeping tabs on his situation and given his talents and promise, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Roughan was to make a move up the leagues this summer.

However, it must be said that there’s plenty Lincoln City can still offer. At 19, Roughan is in a good position to hold down a regular starting role with the Imps and that could do wonders for his development in comparison to a more sporadic role in the Championship or in an U21s setup.

Roughan is in control of his own fate but it remains to be seen if any of the interested parties will make a concrete offer in the coming days and weeks.