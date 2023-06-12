Chelsea transfer priority emerges which could impact Leeds United man as Pochettino puts duo up for sale

Chelsea are ‘open to offers’ for both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy this summer, with new boss Mauricio Pochettino keen to sign a new no.1 this summer, according to talkSPORT.

Pochettino is leading Chelsea into the 2023/24 season and he’s planning some wholesale changes to the playing squad. A number of players look set to move on after the Blues achieved a 12th place finish in the Premier League last season, and it looks like goalkeepers Arrizabalaga and Mendy could be moved on.

It comes amid links to Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier. The Frenchman was linked with a clutch of Premier League teams towards the end of last season, including Chelsea, with his links having been reignited over recent comments that the 23-year-old made on a possible move to Stamford Bridge.

Meslier said on a potential summer move (via Daily Mail):

“If it is to go and be on the bench, I’m not interested in that. If it’s to be the number one, of course, you can’t say ‘I’m not interested in Chelsea’.

“I’d prefer to go to a less reputable club where I’ll have more game time than a top European club where I’d sit on the bench.”

Meslier to Chelsea

Meslier looks like one of several Leeds United players who could seal a Premier League, or top flight move in this summer’s transfer window.

He’s a young goalkeeper with a decent amount of experience behind him and for Chelsea, he could be a shrewd signing as Pochettino makes his mark on the first-team.

But Meslier would need that game time guarantee before joining a team of Chelsea’s stature, and whether Pochettino could guarantee him a regular spot in the XI remains to be seen.

It certainly looks like Meslier’s future lies away form Elland Road though and his potential summer sale could net Leeds some much-needed transfer funds, as the Whites gear up for a very difficult 2023/24 season in the Championship.