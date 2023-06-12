Carlisle United interested in swoop for National League ace

Carlisle United are interested in FC Halifax Town defender Jesse Debrah, reports Alan Nixon.

Carlisle United are in the hunt for potential additions as they prepare for life in League One following their play-off final win over Stockport County at Wembley late last month.

Debrah, who is 22-years-0ld, is out of contract at the end of the month and is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal which means he is due to become a free agent very soon.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon that the Cumbrians are keen on luring him to Brunton Park this summer but will face competition from Scottish Premiership outfit Ross County and other unnamed Football League sides.

Carlisle eyeing additions

Carlisle need to add more competition and depth to their squad ahead of next term and need to bring in a new defender following Ben Barclay’s return to Stockport following the expiration of his loan deal. Morgan Feeney’s future is also up in the air at the moment with it yet to be known whether he will be signing an extension.

Debrah has stood out in the fifth tier over recent times and joined Halifax back in 2021. He has since made 59 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire club and has chipped in with three goals at the back.

The Londoner started his career at Millwall and rose up through the academy of the Championship club. He never made a senior appearance for the Lions though and was loaned out to Billericay Town, Eastbourne Borough and Dulwich Hamlet in non-league to gain experience before he was released.

A step up to the third tier would be a big one for Debrah and he may have to decide between Carlisle or a switch up to Scotland.