Cardiff City likely to let striker leave on loan ahead of next season

Cardiff City striker Chanka Zimba is one of a few of their younger players ‘likely’ to go out on loan next season, as detailed in a report by WalesOnline.

Cardiff City could send the attacker out on a temporary basis again to help him get some more experience under his belt.

Zimba, who is 21-years-old, has had spells away from the Bluebirds at Northampton Town and Newport County in League Two in the past to boost his development.

WalesOnline‘s report also mentions that other youngsters such as Cameron Antwi, James Crole, Vontae Campbell, Jai Semenyo, Ollie Tanner, Tom Davies and Kieron Evans may also be shipped out on loan.

Game time beckoning for Cardiff man

Zimba’s chances of breaking into Cardiff’s first-team next term are slim due to the other options that they have in his position such as Callum Robinson, Kion Etete, Isaak Davies and even the returning Max Watters. Therefore, a move away to either League One or League Two would help him get some regular game time again.

He began his career on the books at Blackburn Rovers and represented the Lancashire side at various youth levels before departing in 2020. The Bluebirds swooped in after his exit from Ewood Park but he has only managed to play once for the Welsh outfit at senior level.

Northampton agreed to take him on loan in the 2021/22 season but he found the net only once in 12 outings for the Cobblers in the fourth tier. Newport then landed him last summer and he scored twice in 22 matches for the Exiles in all competitions before heading back to the Cardiff City Stadium in January.

It is expected to be a busy window for Cardiff as Elot Bulut looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad, with both incomings and outgoings on the horizon.