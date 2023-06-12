Burnley enter race for Southampton striker, report claims

Burnley are eyeing up a move for Southampton striker Che Adams, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

Southampton are gearing up for a return to Championship football and it seems a whole host of key players will head for the exit door this summer. High-profile names like James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and more are being linked with moves, as is striker Adams.

Everton and Leeds United were both said to be keen on the Scottish talisman in May and now, new claims have emerged from TEAMtalk.

They state that Burnley are the latest to eye up the Southampton man as they bid to prepare their attacking ranks for Premier League football. It is added that Turf Moore is the most likely destination for the 26-year-old, who ‘would jump at the chance’ to return to the top-flight.

Adams managed 10 goals in 35 games across all competitions in the 2022/23 season and has a year left on his contract.

Heading back to the top-flight?

While Adams’ time in the Premier League hasn’t been the most prolific, he’s a striker who still has plenty to offer up top. He’s notched 25 goals and provided 14 assists in 124 top-flight outings over the course of his career and the physical attributes and speed he offers makes him a solid option at the level.

He’s already proven himself in the Championship before so despite Southampton’s desire to keep a strong group and return to the top-flight as soon as possible, it does feel likely that he moves back to the Premier League this summer.

Burnley’s need for a striker makes them a good destination but after previous interest from Everton and Leeds United, it will be intriguing to see if a bidding war for his services ensues over the coming weeks and months.