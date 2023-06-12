Bournemouth join race to sign Bristol City man but Robins’ asking price is keeping Cherries at bay

Bournemouth have joined the likes of West Ham and Wolves in the race to sign Bristol City’s Alex Scott, reports Daily Mail.

Scott, 19, has just capped an impressive season in the Championship for Bristol City, making 42 appearances in the league with a goal and five assists to his name, landing the Championship’s Young Player of the Year award in the process.

Several Premier League teams have been linked with a summer swoop for him, but the likes of West Ham and Wolves have been mentioned more than most, with Daily Mail’s report saying that the pair have been making regular checks on the England U20 man.

And the same report in Daily Mail’s Transfer Confidential says that Bournemouth have now joined the race to sign Scott this summer, but that the Robins’ £25million asking price is currently putting Gary O’Neil’s side off making a move – Scott is under contract at Ashton Gate until 2025.

Great Scott

Scott has certainly given a lot of Premier League teams a lot to think about. But if they want to sign him, it’s going to cost a lot.

And Bristol City have every right to slap that kind of price tag on him – Scott’s potential is clear and they’re in a relatively strong position in terms of his contract, though a sale this summer may be preferable.

Bristol City have been underchanged on players before, with Bournemouth’s January signing of Antoine Semenyo an example. So the Robins have a tricky situaiton to manage this summer but they’ll know that a sale of £25million, or at least £20million, will allow them to strengthen this summer.

The summer transfer window officially opens for business on Wednesday.