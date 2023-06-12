Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool among sides keen on Peterborough United midfielder

Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic have all enquired about Peterborough United midfielder Oliver Norburn, Barry Fry has revealed.

Peterborough United midfielder Norburn was among those made available for transfer earlier this summer. Posh’s policy of transfer listing players in the final year of their deals saw a number of key men made available ahead of a busy few months at London Road.

Norburn has proven an influential player since signing in the summer of 2021. He joined from Shrewsbury Town and quickly became a player in the Championship, only for a serious knee injury to sidelined him until February this year.

He held down a starting spot again upon his return and now, with the window nearing and Norburn available, he’s already drawing interest.

Peterborough United’s director of football Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph there has been interest, with the report stating said admiring glances are coming from Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic. All three have made enquiries over the Grenada international, with Fry saying:

“There has been plenty of interest in Ollie.

“He’s been informed, but so far there have been no bids which is also the case with several other transfer listed players.”

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

Heading back to the north west?

Norburn was born in Bolton and he previously wanted to leave Peterborough United to be closer to his family. His transfer listing could open the door for him to make that move and with Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic all enquiring about his situation, it could be that he gets his wish this summer.

Posh are embarking on a rebuild this summer and despite the need for change, it can be argued Norburn could be a key figure if he was to stay. He’d be a vastly experienced leader in what will be a young Posh side, making him vital on and off the pitch.

However, it seems likely that he’ll head for pastures new this summer and the north west could be calling his name. It awaits to be seen just where he ends up though, with a battle for his services possible.