Blackburn Rovers looking to strike deal for 18-year-old who spent time on trial with Spurs

Blackburn Rovers are pushing to sign Shamrock Rovers midfielder Justin Ferizaj, as per a report from the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers have an important few months ahead as they look to leave the dismal January transfer window well and truly behind them. It was a poor month for those at Ewood Park but with some new signings in the early stages of this window, their shortcomings can be forgotten.

Niall Ennis has already been announced and now, it is said that Rovers are working on a new deal.

As reported by the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn are looking to sign Shamrock Rovers midfielder Justin Ferizaj. The 18-year-old has broken into the club’s first-team over the past year or so, notching a goal and three assists in 21 outings for the Irish side.

Ferizaj has been watched closely and discussions have been taking place over a potential move. He’s caught admiring glances from Tottenham Hotspur before too, reportedly spending time on trial with them earlier this year.

A new young star

It remains to be seen whether Blackburn can get a deal done for Ferizaj but having made a senior breakthrough at such a young age and appeared on Spurs’ radar, it seems the Shamrock Rovers man has a bright future ahead of him.

A move to Ewood Park could be an attractive prospect too. Rovers have a good reputation for giving opportunities to young players and their talent rich midfield department could be a great place for him to take the next steps in his career.

Time will tell if the deal can be wrapped up but a move for Ferizaj would mark another impressive bit of business for Blackburn Rovers as they gear up for a bigger and better 2023/24 campaign.