Big update emerges in Leicester City’s managerial hunt as Foxes interview Manchester City man

Leicester City have interviewed Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca as they step up their hunt for a new boss, according to the Daily Record.

Leicester City’s managerial situation has been up in the air ever since they were relegated from the Premier League. Interim boss Dean Smith’s deal runs out soon as plenty of names have been linked with the post at the King Power Stadium.

Manchester City no.2 Maresca is among those said to have been on City’s radar in the search for a permanent Brendan Rodgers successor. He’s also been linked with the vacant job as Celtic boss after Ange Postecoglou’s move to Spurs.

Now though, a big update has emerged on Leicester’s hunt for a new boss and Maresca’s situation.

The Daily Record says that the Italian coach has been interviewed by the Foxes. It came just a matter of hours after helping Pep Guardiola and Manchester City win the Champions League on Saturday night.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

A leading contender emerges?

The coming days will be interesting ones. Maresca’s interview suggests he is under serious consideration for the vacant post but given how many other bosses have been linked with the club, it will be intriguing to see if reports of further interviews with other candidates emerge.

Until then though, Maresca looks to be a pretty strong contender for the job at the King Power.

The 43-year-old has been a highly regarded coach for some time even if his first foray into management was a tough one. His first senior role came with Parma and lasted only 21 games. He’s been a key figure alongside Guardiola at City though and it would be hoped that someone of his pedigree can get Leicester City back where they belong following relegation.