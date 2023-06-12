Barnsley man to miss the start of next season after play-off final injury

Barnsley midfielder Josh Benson is poised to miss the start of next season after undergoing ankle surgery, according to the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley man Benson played 43 times for the Tykes over the 2022/23 campaign, chipping in with six goals and three assists in the process. He was a regular starter for Michael Duff in the first half of the season but lost his place in the XI in 2023.

The 23-year-old came off the bench to feature in the play-off final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday but after just 18 minutes he was forced off with an ankle problem. Benson tried to play on but made way and now, an update has emerged on the blow.

As per the Barnsley Chronicle, Benson has undergone surgery and will miss pre-season.

As a result, he’s expected to be absent for the start of the 2023/24 campaign later this summer.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Matty Wolfe will also miss pre-season while he recovers from a knee injury and he could be out for the rest of the year. Defender Conor McCarthy will start to build his fitness during pre-season though in a positive development.

Midfield depth coming in handy

Benson’s absence during pre-season will be a blow but thankfully, the Tykes have an array of midfield talent in place to play in his absence. Luca Connell, Herbie Kane, Adam Phillips and Jon Russell are all options while hopefully, an academy prospect or two will get a chance to impress over the summer too.

A three-month absence for Benson comes as a blow to his preparations for the new season but hopefully, the operation has brought an end to the problem and he can be raring to go again in the early stages of the campaign.

Duff and co will be determined to go one better next time around after heartbreak at Wembley in May.