3 left-backs Swansea City and Preston should consider instead of 23-year-old ace

Swansea City and Preston North End were both credited with interest in Grimsby Town ace Anthony Glennon late last week.

Football Insider reported that the 23-year-old had emerged on the Championship duo’s radar ahead of the summer window. He was a key player for Grimsby Town over the 2022/23 season, managing three goals and nine assists from left-back.

Glennon looks a player capable of making a jump up and with his deal up in 2024, this could be the Mariners’ last chance to cash in. However, if either are forced to look elsewhere for any reason, here are three alternative options Swansea City and Preston North End should consider…

George Cox – Fortuna Sittard

Englishman abroad Cox sees his Fortuna Sittard deal run out at the end of this month and after three years playing in Holland’s top-flight, he could be a great signing for a Championship club this summer.

The 25-year-old is a creative threat on the left and offers an assured defensive presence as either a wing-back or left-back. If he’s available he will likely have plenty of suitors, and Swansea and Preston should be among them.

Max Lowe – Sheffield United

Lowe is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Sheffield United and over the second half of the season he was able to nail down a starting spot at Bramall Lane. It would be interesting to see if the Blades’ promotion hinders his chances of maintaining that place in the XI though.

A move back to the Championship for Lowe could guarantee more game time so his situation could be one worth watching.

Jaheim Headley – Huddersfield Town

Last but not least is emerging Huddersfield Town starlet Headley. Again, his deal is up next summer and after impressing with Harrogate Town, he broke into Neil Warnock’s first-team.

Able to play anywhere on the left, Headley is a player who has shown he’s capable of playing attacking this level already and at only 21, he’s one to watch for the future. A swoop on a Championship rival could be a tough one to pull off but given his contract satiation, he could be another to keep tabs on.