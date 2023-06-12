3 Jonathan Panzo alternatives West Brom and Coventry City should consider amid new transfer development

West Brom and Coventry City have both been linked with Jonathan Panzo but the pair might have to look elsewhere.

The Daily Record reports that both the Baggies and the Sky Blues have been keen but Scottish Premiership side Rangers are nearing a deal for the Nottingham Forest centre-back.

It means West Brom and Coventry City will have to turn their attentions elsewhere if they want to add a new left-sided centre-back to their ranks. With that in mind, here are three both sides should consider…

Scott McKenna – Nottingham Forest

An ambitious suggestion, but it could be a feasible one. The 26-year-old is out of contract in 2024 and given the options Nottingham Forest have at centre-back, McKenna might find it hard to hold down a regular spot. A move away could give Forest some funds for the Scot before potentially losing him for nothing and the player could find more minutes elsewhere.

McKenna was previously a key player in the Championship and could be a great addition to either West Brom or Coventry’s backline.

Lewis Gibson – Everton

22-year-old defender Gibson is out of contract at the end of this month and while he hasn’t made a breakthrough at Goodison Park, he could really come of age if given good game time in the Championship.

Gibson was a big success on loan with Bristol Rovers and while his second-tier experience is limited, he seems like the kind of player that could develop into a real Championship standout if given the time to develop properly.

Haydon Roberts – Brighton

Last but not least is Haydon Roberts, who is wanted by Bristol City. West Brom or Coventry might have to move soon on this one given the Roberts’ interest but again, he’s a young player who could be a great asset in the years to come.

There were tough moments during his time on loan with Derby County but he developed well over the season and as a versatile, free agent-to-be, Roberts could be a really shrewd target.