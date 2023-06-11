Tranmere Rovers and Barrow keen on Stevenage promotion winner

Tranmere Rovers and Barrow are both keen on Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell after his loan spell at Stevenage, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 10.06.23, 16:33).

Tranmere Rovers and Barrow are both in the hunt for additions as they prepare for another year in League Two.

Campbell, who is 22-years-0ld, spent last season with Stevenage and helped Steve Evans’ side gain promotion to League One.

He is out of contract at Pittodrie at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent, with the Daily Record claiming a ‘string’ of English clubs are interested.

Tranmere and Barrow in transfer battle…

Tranmere have brought in Nigel Adkins as their new Technical Director and they will be hoping they can be a force to be reckoned with in the fourth tier next term. They have already signed striker Kristian Dennis from Carlisle United and could now see Campbell as someone to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

Barrow have also emerged as an option as they gear up for Pete Wild’s second campaign at the helm. The Bluebirds were in and around the promotion places last term before eventually falling away by the turn of the year.

Campbell has been on the books of Aberdeen for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks. He was handed his first-team debut at the age of just 16 against Celtic and has since gone on to make 75 appearances for the Scottish Premiership outfit in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal.

The former Scotland youth international had a loan stint at Kilmarnock before joining Stevenage on a temporary deal last year. He played 26 times for Boro and scored for them away at Aston Villa in the FA Cup.