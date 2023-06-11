Stockport County want to land free agent after Nottingham Forest exit

Stockport County are keen on goalkeeper Jordan Smith following his departure from Nottingham Forest, reports Alan Nixon.

Stockport County have identified the free agent as someone to compete with Ben Hinchliffe for their number one for next season.

Smith, who is 28-years-old, has spent his whole career to date on the books at Forest but has cut ties with the Premier League this summer and is weighing up his next move in the game.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on Patreon that the Hatters ‘want’ to bring him in as they prepare for another year in League Two under Dave Challinor.

Stockport targeting new stopper…

Stockport need to bring in a new stopper following Vit Jaros’ return to Liverpool after the expiration of his loan deal. Hinchliffe is a popular man at Edgeley Park but Smith would be ideal competition between the sticks.

The Derbyshire-born man joined Forest in 2001 and rose up through the academy ranks as a youngster at the City Ground. He went on to make 54 first-team appearances, as well as gaining experience out on loan at Ilkeston Town, Nuneaton Town, Barnsley and Mansfield Town.

If the Hatters were to land his signature, he would arrive in the North West with some decent pedigree behind him having last been on the books of a top flight outfit.

Stockport were beaten in the play-off final at Wembley on penalties by Carlisle United late last month and will be aiming to compete for promotion again in the next campaign.

The fourth tier will be a tough division next term though with Wrexham and Notts County promoted and showing ambition, whilst clubs like Bradford City, Mansfield and Salford City will all looking to be in the mix at the top.