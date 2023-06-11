Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse valuation is putting Liverpool off with Reds only willing to pay half

Liverpool want to sign James Ward-Prowse from Southampton this summer, but Daily Mail say that the Reds are put off by the asking price.

The Saints’ relegation from the Premier League last month means that the 28-year-old Ward-Prowse is now likely to leave St Mary’s this summer.

He’s so far been linked with a number of Premier League clubs but Daily Mail say that Liverpool, Newcastle United, and West Ham are all monitoring the player’s situation, with Jurgen Klopp’s side looking most likely to make a bid.

The same report goes on to reveal however that the Saints’ £50million asking price is putting teams off making a bid, and that Liverpool are ‘prepared to play the waiting game’ for Ward-Prowse, with the Reds only willing to spend around £25million on the Southampton favourite.

Is the price right?

Ward-Prowse is certainly a player with Premier League pedigree. He shone once again last season, doing so in a Southampton side that finished rock bottom of the table, and so the Saints perhaps have every right to command £50million for their star man.

And he’s under contract for a few more years too, so Southampton are in quite a strong position here. But Ward-Prowse will surely be eager to seal a Premier League return this summer with a drop down to the Championship perhaps not great for his career and his chances of playing on the international stage next season.

If no team comes in for him though then there’s not a lot he can do. £25million for Ward-Prowse seems very low and whilst £50million might seem more fair, the three Premier League sides said to be keen on the Saints man seem to have other transfer targets they’re more keen on, so they might be less likely to spend that much on Ward-Prowse.

The summer transfer window officially opens on Wednesday.