Serie A side eyeing up Swansea City’s Joel Piroe, eight-figure bid potentially in the making

Italian outfit Salernitana want to sign Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, reports Alan Nixon.

Piroe, 23, is entering the final year of his three-year Swansea City contract. The Dutchman enjoyed another prolific season in the second tier last time round, scoring 19 times in 43 league appearances, adding to the 22 he netted in the 2021/22 Championship season.

Contract renewal talks look to have been on the back burner for a while now and Piroe enters this summer looking like an inevitable departure from the Swansea.com Stadium, with teams having been linked with a move for the ex-PSV man in the past.

But Nixon has revealed on his Patreon this morning that Italian Serie A side Salernitana are eyeing up a summer move for Piroe, with the club apparently ready to spend £10million on the Swans hitman.

A good move?

Piroe certainly looks set for a move this summer. He’s quickly outgrowing Swansea City who look like they could be in for a really tough next season – especially if Piroe moves on.

The Dutchman showed a lot of quality last season. He’s becoming a very well-rounded striker and his roundedness makes him suitable for most leagues in Europe, though where he might fancy a move to remains to be seen.

Salernitana might not sound like such a huge move for Piroe, but it would give him the chance to play top flight football next season, and if they can make a few good signings this summer then they could yet be dark horses in the race for European football next year.

Swansea might want a deal to be done sooner rather than later so that they can have some spending money this summer, so expect to see Piroe’s name in headlines a bit more after the transfer window opens on Wednesday.