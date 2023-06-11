Scottish Premiership club ready to snap up Wigan Athletic man if he is allowed to depart

Wigan Athletic’s Graeme Shinnie is still wanted back by Aberdeen this summer and they are willing to offer him a long-term contract, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 11.06.23, 19:13).

Wigan Athletic are preparing for life back in League One after their relegation from the Championship and they have a decision to make regarding the future of the former Derby County man.

Shinnie, who is 31-years-old, spent the second-half of last season on loan with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership after the Latics allowed him to head out the exit door on a temporary basis during the January transfer window.

The Daily Record claim the Dons want to land him permanently now if he can secure a ‘release’ from the DW Stadium.

Wigan have decision to make

Shinnie still has another 12 months left on his contract at Wigan but his future with the North West club is up in the air at the moment.

Allowing him to join Aberdeen would suit both parties and removing him from the wage bill would be a sensible move after relegation.

Shinnie’s transfer to the Latics hasn’t worked out and he has struggled to make an impact. He joined them back in January 2022 and he has since made 31 appearances in all competitions, 20 of which came last term, before he was given the green light to depart last winter.

The Scotland international started his career at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and was a key player for the Highlands club before Aberdeen signed him for the first time in 2015.

Shinnie then spent four years with the Dons before Derby came calling and he went on to play 92 games for the Rams during his time at Pride Park, finding the net six times, ahead of his Wigan move.