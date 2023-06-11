Middlesbrough set to rival Championship side for signing of Newcastle United man

Middlesbrough are set to rival Hull City for the signing of Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, reports Alan Nixon.

Darlow, 32, spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan with Hull City in the Championship. The shot-stopper featured 12 times for the Tigers and thoroughly impressed, with Liam Rosenior’s side holding a long-term interest in signing him permanently ahead of next season.

But Nixon has now revealed on his Patreon that Middlesbrough are also keen on signing Darlow this summer. He says that Boro are ready to battle Hull for the signing, with Michael Carrick set to lose loan goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Steffen spent last season on loan from Manchester City but a return to Riverside is looking unlikely as things stand.

Darlow to Boro

This one certainly seems like it makes sense from a Boro viewpoint. Carrick will need a new no.1 going into next season and Darlow has just proven himself in the Championship with Hull, returning to an uncertain future at St James’ Park.

And whilst Hull are keen, Boro could be a more preferable destination for Darlow given its proximity to Newcastle, so expect the Tigers to be fearful of this emerging interest from Boro.

Darlow would bring a great deal of quality and experience to a Boro side which perhaps lacked that bit of star quality in their failed quest for promotion last season.

But a few signings of Darlow’s calibre could easily be the difference for them next time round.

The summer transfer window officially opens for business on Wednesday and expect Boro to be hard at work as they gear up for what is going to be a tough 2023/24 season in the Championship.