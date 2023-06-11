Leeds United knock on 46-year-old manager’s door but face competition from Celtic

Celtic and Leeds United are keen on former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke, according to reports.

Farke, 46, is without a club after seeing his time at Borussia Monchengladbach come to an end after just one season. The German however is best known for his time in charge of Norwich City, where in over four years he oversaw 208 games, winning promotion from the Championship twice.

And he could be about to return to British shores with reports in Germany claiming that Celtic and Leeds United are both interested in acquiring his services. German outlet SPORT1 say that Leeds have already ‘knocked on Farke’s door’, with the former Canaries boss a ‘serous candidate’ for the Elland Road vacancy.

Sport1 also say that Farke is on Celtic’s list, with the Scottish giants having recently lost Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham.

Farke to Leeds

Farke would certainly bring the Championship experience required for next season. He’s a proven name at this level and with Norwich, his side played some really exciting and dominating football at times.

The issue with Farke though is that he was never able to cut it in the Premier League. He never had the best side, granted, but his Norwich teams often came down from the top flight with a whimper and so Farke may be something of a shorter-term appointment for the Whites.

Leeds need someone to come in and state their vision for the longer-term. Farke would no doubt have a vision but that vision never came to light at Norwich, so this potential appointment has its risks.

And Celtic’s interest is also going to prove tough to beat, with Farke weighing up the tough task of steering Leeds out of the Champisonhip or the task of continuing Postecoglou’s good work at Celtic, whilst also playing in Europe.