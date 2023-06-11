Crewe Alexandra eyeing loan swoop for Liverpool prospect

Crewe Alexandra are interested in Liverpool goalkeeper Harvey Davies, reports Alan Nixon.

Crewe Alexandra are said to be keen on luring the young stopper to Cheshire as they prepare for another year in League Two.

Davies, who is 19-years-old, has risen up through the academy ranks at Anfield and is yet to leave on loan so far in his career.

Reporter Nixon has revealed on his Patreon that Jurgen Klopp may sanction a temporary exit this summer.

Crewe plotting targets…

Crewe have a vacancy to fill between the sticks following James Beadle’s return to Brighton and Hove Albion after the end of his loan deal.

Davies could be seen as an ideal replacement as he looks to get some senior game under his belt. A move to the Railwaymen would suit all parties involved as Lee Bell’s side would land a promising young stopper and he would get some experience before eventually heading back to Liverpool.

The Merseyside-born man has been a regular for the Reds at various youth levels over recent years and is an England Under-2o international. He is yet to make a senior appearance but was named on the bench in a Champions League clash against Red Bull Salzburg a couple of years ago.

Liverpool handed the teenager his first professional contract in 2021 and he was given an extension in July last year which suggests he is highly-rated by the Premier League giants.

Davies went with the Reds’ on pre-season 12 months ago but a loan switch could be on the horizon for him now. Crewe are believed to be eyeing a swoop for him and they finished 13th in the fourth tier table in the last campaign, 17 points off the top seven.