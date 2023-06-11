Coventry City poised to lose out on signing defender as he closes in on new move

Coventry City are set to miss out on signing Jonathan Panzo to Rangers, according to a report by the Daily Record.

Coventry City are keen to sign the defender on a permanent basis from Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest after his loan spell last season.

However, the 22-year-old is now expected to seal a switch to Ibrox as Michael Beale’s side continue their recruitment drive as they look to get closer to rivals Celtic next term.

The Daily Record claim the Gers are ‘edging closer’ to striking a £2.5million deal to bring in the centre-back ahead of the next campaign.

Coventry to look elsewhere?

Coventry will need to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements if Panzo completes the switch to Rangers. The Sky Blues have a vacancy to fill as well following Michael Rose’s exit.

Mark Robins’ men were beaten in the Championship play-off final last month by Luton Town on penalties and will be eager to bounce back from the disappointment of that loss with promotion next year. Their chances of another push for the play-offs will depend on whether they can keep hold of key first-team duo Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres.

Coventry signed Panzo on loan in July last year and he was given the green light to leave Forest on a temporary basis to get some more experience under his belt. He then went on to make 32 appearances during his time at the Coventry Building Society Arena, 29 of which came in the league.

The former England youth international started his career in the academy at Chelsea before moving over to France as a youngster to link up with AS Monaco. He then had stints at Cercle Brugge and Dijon before heading back to England.