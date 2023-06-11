Charlton Athletic confident of signing striker ahead of Derby County

Charlton Athletic are increasingly confident of winning the race to sign Alfie May from Cheltenham Town, reports Darren Witcoop.

Charlton Athletic are keen to lure the attacker to The Valley ahead of next season as they look to bolster their options at the top end of the pitch.

May, who is 29-years-old, still has a year left on his contract at Cheltenham but they are facing a real battle to keep hold of him this summer amid interest from other Football League clubs.

Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop claims the Addicks are hoping that they can beat off competition from other teams, including League One rivals Derby County, to land the player’s signature in the upcoming transfer window.

Charlton Athletic hoping to win race

May is a proven goal scorer in the third tier and would be ideal for Charlton as they prepare for their first full campaign under the guidance of Dean Holden.

The former Millwall academy man has been with his current club since 2020 and has since scored 67 goals in 165 games in all competitions, 22 of which came last term.

He rose into the Football League in 2017 when Doncaster Rovers took a gamble on him after he caught their eye playing in non-league for the likes of Erith & Belvedere, Farnborough and Hythe Town. He then went on to score 23 goals in 117 outings for Rovers before his switch to the Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

Charlton have a vacancy to fill up top following Macauley Bonne’s exit at the end of the last campaign and there aren’t many better options out there at the moment than May. Luring him to London would be a huge statement of intent by the Addicks and would prove to the rest of the league that they mean business.