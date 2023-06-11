Burton Albion targeting 29-year-old following Dundee United’s relegation

Burton Albion are targeting a move for Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards, reports Alan Nixon.

Burton Albion are preparing for another year in League One and could see the Liverpudlian as someone who would strengthen their defensive department.

Edwards, who is 29-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent following Dundee United’s relegation to the Scottish Championship.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on Patreon that the Brewers are ‘keen’ to lure him back down to England this summer.

Burton eyeing reinforcements…

Burton have an important few months ahead as Dino Maamria looks to bring in some reinforcements to his squad. Edwards would be a shrewd addition on a free transfer and is an experienced player having racked up 345 appearances so far in his career, finding the net 16 times so far.

He started his career at Blackburn Rovers but never made a senior appearance for the Lancashire outfit. Instead, he had various loan stints away from Ewood Park at Rochdale, Fleetwood Town and Chesterfield before permanent spells at Tranmere Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Blackpool.

Edwards moved up to Scotland when Dundee United came calling in 2020 and has since become a key player for the Terrors. However, their relegation to the second tier has flung his future at the club into big doubt.

A move to Burton would help him get his foot back in the door in the Football League and it would be a good opportunity for him to get regular game time under his belt again in England. The Brewers ended last term in 15th position in the table and Maamria has made a positive impression since taking over as manager as he eyes additions.