Update on Port Vale’s chances of re-signing Nottingham Forest youngster after impressive loan spell

Nottingham Forest plan to loan out defender Aaron Donnelly again this summer, with a return to Port Vale a definite possibility, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Donnelly joined League One side Port Vale in January of this year and started every single game after making his debut from the end of January onwards. He played 20 times, scoring once and helping his side to a total of five clean sheets during that time.

Then-manager Darrell Clarke signed the 20-year-old when he was in the dugout, but despite the Valiants now being under new management with Andy Crosby having taken the reins, there is still a possibility Donnelly could return to Vale Park this summer.

Journalist Darren Witcoop has provided an update in that Nottingham Forest are prepared to loan out the centre-back this summer, with Port Vale possibly being the beneficiaries once again.

Nottingham Forest plan to send defender Aaron Donnelly out on loan next season. Donnelly impressed during his stint at Port Vale and the Northern Irishman could yet return to Vale Park despite a change in management. #NFFC #PVFC — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) June 9, 2023

But how likely is Donnelly to return?

Given his impressive performances in League One with Port Vale last time out, there is the possibility that Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest will be looking to give Donnelly the opportunity of playing in a higher division, in order to test and challenge himself further.

His form last season will certainly have turned heads and it is likely that the Northern Irishman will not be shy of suitors. But whether he opts for the comfort of Port Vale having played there already, or whether he goes elsewhere in a division above or overseas remains to be seen.

One thing is for sure, with Nottingham Forest planning to loan him out once again, the League One outfit will be looking to go back in for him and sign him on loan for the season in order to bolster their squad and improve their chances of promotion.