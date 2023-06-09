Swansea City and Preston interested in League Two starlet with 12 G/A from left wing-back last season

Grimsby Town defender Anthony Glennon is a wanted man, with both Swansea City and Preston North End interested in a move for the youngster this summer according to Football Insider.

The 23-year-old was a shining light for Grimsby Town last season, scoring three goals and registering nine assists in 39 appearances in all competitions.

He started the majority of games and became an integral part of Paul Hurst’s side as they finished in 11th place in the League Two table.

After his scintillating form last time out, there have been a number of clubs who have reportedly registered their interest in the left wing-back, including two sides in the Championship.

According to a report from Football Insider, both Swansea City and Preston North End are two of many clubs keen on the former Burnley and Liverpool academy star, with a potential move up the footballing pyramid on the cards in the weeks and months to come.

He is also very versatile in that he can play as a left-back, left wing-back or as a left-midfielder, and so this will stand him in good stead should he depart Blundell Park.

A huge step up, but a deserved one…

The step up from League Two to the Championship is a huge one, but Glennon has shown what he can do at his current club and is more than deserving of a shot in a higher division.

At 23 years old he has got regular playing time at Grimsby Town and the next logical step up in his career is a move to a club competing in League One, the Championship or even in the top flight, and that could well come to fruition this summer as Preston and Swansea City circle.

However, given just how big the jump is, there could be an option for Swansea City or Preston North End to sign the player permanently and loan him back out to Grimsby Town.