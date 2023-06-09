Report says Leicester City man is not a target for Newcastle United, Anthony Gordon tipped to shine instead

Leicester City attacker Harvey Barnes is not a target for Newcastle United this summer, according to reports.

Barnes, 25, has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs following his impressive 2022/23 season in the Premier League.

The wide-man featured 34 times in the top flight and netted 13 goals, claiming one assist. He finished the campaign as his side’s highest scorer in the Premier League, although the Foxes would be relegated on the final day of the season.

At the end of last month, The Sun revealed that Newcastle United were battling Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Barnes, as well as the signing of James Maddison who Spurs are now reportedly in talks to sign.

But Daily Mail are claiming that, whilst Barnes is liked by those at St James’ Park, he’s not a summer transfer target, and neither is departing Leicester man Youri Tielemans.

Eddie Howe’s side are said to view Anthony Gordon as a more viable option on the flank, with the Magpies expecting him to ’emerge as a key player’ next time round.

Reports earlier this week revealed that West Ham are now the front runners to sign Barnes this summer.

Barnes to West Ham

This news will come as very good news for West Ham. Whilst they look set to have money to spend this summer with Declan Rice likely to be sold, they might not have been able to compete with Newcastle in a transfer tussle for Barnes.

Both he and Maddison look set to leave this summer and it could net Leicester £100million if both players leave for their reported valuations, so whilst relegation is obviously heartbreak for the Foxes, this summer could be a pivotal one in shaping their future.

The summer transfer window officially opens for business on Tuesday next week.