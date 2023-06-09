Luton Town monitoring Middlesbrough star’s situation as Hatters weigh up summer move

Luton Town are weighing up a move for Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom, according to Football League World.

Middlesbrough fell at the second-to-last hurdle last season, losing 1-0 on aggregate to Coventry City in the play-off semi-final. With another season in the second tier on the horizon, they may expect to see bids coming in for some of their star players.

Luton Town went one better than Boro, beating Coventry City at Wembley to secure promotion to the Premier League. Now with a huge impetus of cash at their disposal, they will look to bolster their squad in the transfer market to help their chances of survival next season.

According to Football League World, one player they have identified as a potential target is Middlesbrough’s Akpom. The 27-year-old ended the campaign on 29 goals, making him the division’s top scorer, whilst he also walked away with the Championship Player of the Season award. So it comes as no surprise to see him linked with teams from the top flight.

The attacker has just one year left on his contract and so there is some uncertainty over his future at the Riverside. Luton Town are hoping to capitalise on this and are reportedly weighing up a summer swoop.

Is he an achievable target?

Akpom’s fortunes were completely transformed under the guidance of Michael Carrick at Boro last season, and he has a lot to thank both the manager and the club for. Therefore, it would be surprising to see him jump ship so soon.

But because of his sensational form last season, there was always going to be interest from the Premier League if Middlesbrough didn’t get there themselves. It will all depend on Akpom’s priorities and loyalties should clubs come calling.

Luton Town may fancy their chances of securing their man however. They will have a huge transfer kitty to spend having achieved promotion through the play-offs and if they match or exceed Boro’s asking price, Carrick’s hands may be tied.