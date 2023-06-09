Leicester City manager latest: Graham Potter setback, surprise Thomas Frank revelation + more

Leicester City are one of a few clubs without a manager as we enter the pre-season.

In fact, all three relegated Premier League sides are technically without managers right now, though Southampton look to be closing in on their long-awaited appointment of Swansea City boss Russell Martin.

Leicester and Leeds though have work to do, and they share a few of the same managerial targets it seems – the main one being Steven Gerrard.

The 43-year-old is out-of-work after being sacked by Aston Villa last season and he’s been closely linked with both Leicester City and Leeds United, though it’s the Foxes who seem the most keen right now. Daily Mail say that Leicester are considering giving Gerard a route back into football.

Another former England midfielder in Scott Parker has been mentioned, albeit not so much since the initial link emerged earlier this week, with The Athletic suggesting that Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is a candidate too.

The Dane was linked alongside the Leicester vacancy last month after guiding Rovers to an impressive 7th place finish in the Championship last season, with Leeds United having also had links to the former Newcastle United striker. Again though, this link is somewhat quiet.

The same report from The Athletic also makes that surprising revelation that Brentford boss Thomas Frank – as well as axed Chelsea boss Graham Potter – had previously been earmarked as part of Leicester City’s ‘long-term succession strategy’, but rather obviously, the report goes on to say that an appointment of Frankly is unlikely.

Potter has seemed like a more realistic appointment, and a favourable one among fans too. He’s said to have been contacted multiple times by Leicester City but the latest reports have claimed that the former Brighton boss has rejected the most recent approach from the club.

Dean Smith remains in contention to re-take the job after his brief spell in charge at the end of last season, with the former Villa boss having held talks with the Foxes hierarchy. And Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca is also being mentioned, though he has interest from other clubs too, most notably Celtic.