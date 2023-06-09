Leicester City man who cost Foxes £17.5m in 2018 reportedly nearing exit

Leicester City defender Ricardo Pereira looks increasingly likely to leave the King Power Stadium this summer, with a report from Correio da Manha (via Sport Witness) claiming he may return to Porto.

Leicester City signed Pereira for a reported £17.5million from Portuguese giants Porto, and he has gone on to play 124 times for the Foxes in all competitions, scoring nine goals and registering 15 assists during that time.

However, the last three seasons have been hampered by injury, with the 29-year-old playing just 15 times in 2020/21, 14 times in 2021/22 and making just 10 appearances last season in the Premier League.

Now with Leicester City having been relegated, they will be resigned to losing some of their better players, and Pereira already looks like he is nearing the exit door.

Correio da Manha (via Sport Witness) have reported that the right-back could return to his former club Porto this summer, although there aren’t any details as to whether talks are underway at this time.

A move that Pereira should push for…

Pereira has shown when fit that he can have a huge impact on the pitch, and proved to be a big miss for Leicester City last season. Therefore, it looks as though he has done enough to warrant a chance of playing at the highest level next season.

Porto finished second in the Portuguese top flight and are likely to be playing in the Champions League next season. This could present a huge opportunity for Pereira should he leave the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes will hope that they will be able to keep some of their better players this summer to help them achieve promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. But with Pereira, Maddison, Barnes, Tielemans and Ndidi likely to be generating a lot of interest, a big rebuild looks to almost certainly be on the cards.