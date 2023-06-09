Leeds United managerial target’s seven-figure release clause revealed by journalist

One name being linked with the Leeds United vacancy is Regis Le Bris.

Le Bris, 47, is currently in charge if Ligue 1 side FC Lorient. He’s been with the club since June 2022 having overseen 41 games in total, winning 16. It’s his first role in management, but he’s seemingly making waves in the dugout with interest in the Frenchman having blown up over the past week or so.

He’s said to be one of the names in the running for the Leeds United job after Sam Allardyce’s exit, before reports in France claimed that Le Bris was set to take over at OGC Nice. Those reports were then played down, though.

And the latest revelation in this story is that Le Bris has a release clause in his Lorient contract, which French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter says (via Sport Witness) is worth just €5million.