Leeds United manager latest: Door opened for Championship hire, release clause revelation + more

Leeds United’s managerial search rumbles on as they prepare for the 2023/24 season in the Championship.

Leeds United have a lot on their plate right now, and hiring a manager is just one many things that the club’s hierarchy have to tend to.

And the hierarchy itself may soon be changing with Andrea Radrizzani looking to sell his majority stake to 49ers Enterprises, meaning that a managerial appointment could take a bit of a backseat over the next few days.

Nevertheless, reports linking names with the Elland Road vacancy continue to emerge, with several names being linked with the job, including West Brom boss and Marcelo Bielsa’s former no.2 at Leeds, Carlos Corberan.

He seems like a more favourable appointment among Leeds fans and the latest on this front is that the Whites have ‘opened the door’ to the potential appointment of Corberan, according to Phil Hay, with Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear now in the process of ‘assessing and approaching potential candidates’ for the head coach vacancy.

A less favourable appointment however would be Steven Gerrard. He’s being quite heavily linked with a return to management following his spell in charge of Aston Villa, with Leeds and Leicester City both linked. The Foxes though seem to be growing more keen on appointing the ex-Liverpool legend, with Daily Mail saying yesterday that the club are considering giving Gerrard to job ahead of next season – the same report revealed that Gerrard has held talks with Leeds since the end of the season.

Another name on Leeds’ radar is FC Lorient boss Regis Le Bris. He’s a bit more on an outside candidate for the job. Le Bris is still vastly inexperienced in the game but he’s quickly making a name for himself, with reports this week that OGC Nice were closing in on his appointment. That’s since been played down, and it’s also been revealed that the Lorient boss has a €5million release clause.

And the last concrete name thought to be on Leeds’ shortlist is Brendan Rodgers. But the axed Leicester City boss is reportedly set to take some time away from football before deciding on his next move, so an appointment here looks unlikely.

Leeds remain without a manager ahead of the summer transfer window opening next week.