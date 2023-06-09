Leeds United man tells club he wants out, four PL teams linked as Bundesliga interest emerges too

Adams, 24, is garnering interest from a number of Premier League teams following Leeds’ relegation from the top flight last month. The USMNT midfielder has been linked alongside the likes of Aston Villa, Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest following his £20million move to Elland Road last summer.

And an emerging report from Football Insider has confirmed what many thought – Adams wants to leave Leeds United this summer. Their report says that he’s not keen on playing in the Championship next season and adds that he has interest from the Bundesliga as well as the Premier League.

Adams joined from RB Leipzig last summer and would go on to feature 24 times in the Premier League last season. Despite not recording a single goal contribution, he largely impressed, putting in some good performances in an otherwise torrid top flight campaign for the Yorkshire side.

1 of 15 What club is Shaun Maloney currently in charge of? Ipswich Town Wigan Athletic Portsmouth Walsall

Adams out…

Unfortunately for Leeds, Adams looks like he’ll be just one of several high-profile departures at Elland Road this summer.

But Leeds hold the upper hand here as Adams remains under contract for four more years, so they don’t necessarily have to sell this summer.

Given that Adams wants out though, a sale would be best, but Leeds can hold out until an offer matches their valuation of Adams, whatever that might be.

Expect Leeds to want to recoup at least the money they paid for Adams last summer – anything more would be a bonus for the club who could yet make a lot of money in this summer’s transfer window if they can sell their in demand assets early on.

The transfer window officially opens next week.