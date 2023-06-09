James Maddison latest: Club have ‘opened talks’ to sign £60m Leicester City man after Romano revealed Tottenham and Newcastle United stance

In the last few hours, reports linking James Maddison with a Leicester City exit have really ramped up.

The day started with Fabrizio Romano revealing on Twitter that Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are heading the race to sign Maddison this summer and that negotiations would soon get underway, with new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou having asked for Maddison to be brought to the club this summer.

And the latest comes from talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, who’s said:

“Tottenham have opened talks with Leicester City over a move for England midfielder James Maddison.”

Crook continued:

“Leicester could ask for a fee of as much as £60million. Will Tottenham be willing to pay that? Well that’s the big question… We know there’s long-standing interest in Maddison from Newcastle as well, I suspect £60million might be just a little bit too rich for the men from St James’ Park.”

Maddison played 30 times in the Premier League last season, scoring 10 goals and assisting nine more, but being unable to prevent Leicester City from relegation to the Championship on the final day of the season.

His summer exit looks inevitable and it seems like Spurs are making the most movement, with the club the first to be reportedly in talks over the possible transfer.

£60m to Spurs

Maddison to Spurs looks like it’s moving forward. But it only seems to be Spurs and Newcastle who are really keen right now, and if Newcastle don’t make an actual move then Spurs might want this apparent price tag to come down.

If both Spurs and Newcastle make moves then Leicester might be likely to command £60million. But if there’s only one club in the race, then £60million for a player in the final year of his contract becomes very expensive.

It’s a tricky one for all involved, but the Foxes will be glad that Maddison is attracting suitors early on, as they’ll want the money coming in before they go about ther summer spending.

The summer transfer window officially opens for business next week.