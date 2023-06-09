Insider says Stoke City are ‘close to’ signings with Potters tipped to ‘bring in over ten signings this summer’

Of all the teams in the Championship, Stoke City look like they could be one of the more active in this summer’s transfer window.

It’s a summer transfer window that’s almost been in the making for a while. The Potters have waded through troubled financial waters, cleared the decks of their playing squad somewhat, and now they’re ready to go about rebuilding the squad.

Alex Neil guided the club to a disappointing 16th place finish last season, after Stoke showed a lot of promise in the weeks following the January transfer window.

There’s definitely underlying potential for Stoke City. Signings are needed though, and lots of them. But trusted Potters reporter Pete Smith has revealed that Stoke City could be closing in on as many as three new signings ahead of the transfer window opening next Tuesday, with Stoke potentially set to sign more than 10 new players this summer.

Smith said:

“We reckon that Stoke are going to bring in over ten signings this summer, which is massive. It could even go beyond ten.”

He continued:

“We think they are close to at least a couple of signings, perhaps three. Announcements come between now and the start of pre-season. It is all quiet in terms of announcements, but not in terms of phones going off behind the scenes.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

Big Stoke summer

Stoke City’s summer preparations got underway when they released their retained list before most last month. They let go some long-standing and useful players, showing their intent to really clear the decks and give Neil the chance to properly put a stamp on the side.

The Potters still seem to be making changes to their recruitment team which can only hinder their summer plans. But Smith’s comments seem to suggest that the club are pressing on regardless, and who these potential new signings might be remains to be unseen.

Nevertheless, it’s looking like an exciting summer for Stoke, who could become dark horses in the play-off picture next season if they make some good signings.