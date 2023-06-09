How much can QPR realistically sell Lyndon Dykes for this summer?

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes looks set to be on his way out this summer.

Dykes joined QPR from Livingston in 2020. The actual fee that QPR paid the Scottish side was never made public – it’s widely speculated that the R’s paid around £2million, though the only concrete information is that Livingston ‘substantially’ broke their previous £1million record transfer sale.

Now in the final year of his QPR contract, reports have suggested that the West Londoners will cash in on Dykes this summer. The Scottish international has scored 30 goals in 120 total appearances for the club, with eight of those goals coming in the 2022/23 Championship season.

Several Championship sides have been linked, including Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, with title-winners Burnley also credited with an interest. Millwall though are said to have lodged a bid for the 27-year-old which could rise up to £2million, after previously seeing a £3million bid knocked back in the January transfer window.

Dykes’ price

QPR haven’t played this one well at all. Dykes is a very divisive player among the QPR fan base – he works hard on the pitch but his goal-scoring record leaves a lot to be desired, so his transfer value has steadily decreased over the past year or so.

Still, his stock appears to remain high. He’s performed well on the international stage and there’s club managers out there who favour big strikers like Dykes – Gary Rowett at Millwall being one.

But the Lions are shrewd operators in the transfer market. They don’t often spend on players and when they do it’s for a player that they’ve been courting for a while.

Dykes is obviously still a target but now that he’s in the final year of his contract, and coming off the back of a stop-start season in the Championship, Millwall likely won’t put another £3million on the table like they did in January.

QPR have just sold Rob Dickie to Bristol City for less than they paid for him. The R’s are proving very weak in terms of transfer negotiations. They simply look keen on offloading the names out of contract in 2024 and given their sorry state of affairs, clubs won’t pay out the nose for QPR players.

Dykes though is one of their more valuable players. It seems like they’re yet to respond to Millwall’s deal and that could suggest that it’s taken QPR’s fancy, as transfer bids usually come out in media once they’ve been accepted or rejected.

£2million for Dykes would probably be a good amount for a player who’s not exactly lit up the Champisonhip since arriving in 2020. And for QPR it would see them recoup what they likely paid for him in 2020.

But going off the Dickie trajectory, a lesser fee would not be surprising.