Fabrizio Romano drops James Maddison update as Tottenham and Newcastle United head transfer battle

James Maddison’s name has been in transfer headlines for over a year now, but since Leicester City’s Premier League relegation last month, reports of his potential exit have blown up.

Maddison’s exit no longer looks like a ‘potential’ one, either. He looks destined to secure a Premier League return this summer and he’s not short of suitors in the English top flight, with all of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Newcastle United having been linked.

There’s been a lot of back and forth in the media as to who’s leading the race for his signature, and how much it’ll cost them to prise him from Leicester. But the latest update comes from trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. He says that Spurs and Newcastle United are in the race to sign Maddison and that negotiations will soon get underway.

Romano adds that newly-installed Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has ‘asked for’ Maddison, but that the Magpies are long-term suitors of Maddison’s and that they’ve been working on a deal since the last summer transfer window.