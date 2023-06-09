Crystal Palace and Fulham readying bids for Coventry City ace, report claims

Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Fulham are ‘readying offers’ to sign Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to reports.

Gyokeres, 25, has just capped another stellar season in the Championship, with his 21 league goals and 12 league assists helping to fire the Sky Blues to the Championship play-off final.

But his side lost out to Luton Town and now it looks like Gyokeres is set to move on. He’s had Premier League suitors for the past year now, but nothing has ever really come close to materialising.

Football Insider though have now claimed that Crystal palace and Fulham are ready to launch offers for Gyokeres ahead of the summer transfer window opening next week.

The same report adds that Burnley, Everton, and Wolves remain keen on the Swedish international, who signed for Coventry from Brighton in 2021 for a reported fee of £1million.

Gyokeres price

This one has been remains unclear. Reports this year have mainly claimed that the Sky Blues want £25million for the striker, or at least £20million, and the latest report suggests that Coventry City will hold out for £25million – despite the striker being in the last year of his contract.

So it’s a tricky one for Coventry. They’ll of course want a good deal for their star man and they’ll probably be glad to see interest emerging early, as they’ll surely prefer a sale this summer rather than a likely cut-price one in January.

But if Coventry demand too much then they could get closer and closer to deadline day with Gyokeres still on their books – Leicester City are in a somewhat similar situation with James Maddison.

Gyokeres is certainly worthy of the £25million price tag but it all depends on whether or not clubs will put that money on the table, or wait to see if Coventry get nervy and drop the price tag as the window goes on.