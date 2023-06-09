Chelsea begin talks for Southampton star, potential Kante replacement

Southampton’s relegation will see a whole host of the club’s star players head for pastures new. It makes for a busy summer for the Saints and inbound manager Russell Martin as they gear up for Championship football.

Midfielder Lavia is among those to have been linked with an exit. His talents have drawn admiring glances before with Chelsea frequently mentioned as an interested party. Now, with the window opening next Wednesday, a big development has emerged regarding their pursuit of the Belgian prodigy.

Football London reports that Chelsea have now opened talks with Southampton over a deal for Lavia.

After watching him extensively over the 2022/23 campaign, the Premier League giants are looking at Southampton’s star as a potential N’Golo Kante replacement. The French superstar is set to leave this summer with Saudi Arabia the likely destination.

An expected move…

Chelsea have been admirers of Lavia for a little while now so while it might not have been expected that Stamford Bridge would be the definite destination, few would have had the midfielder down as one who would stay with Southampton this summer.

His talents are far above Championship level and at just 19, it’s clear to see he’s got a bright future ahead.

Lavia was a mainstay for the Saints over the course of the 2022/23 season. A hamstring injury forced him to the sidelines early on but he would go on to start all but one Premier League game in the second half of the campaign.

Losing him will be a blow and he won’t be an easy player to replace but Southampton should definitely get a good fee for his services.