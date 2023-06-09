Carlisle United and Grimsby Town eyeing move for departing Tranmere Rovers man

Tranmere Rovers have made the decision to cut ties with the centre-back following the end of the last season.

Jameson, who is 24-years-old, will become a free agent at the end of the month and will have to weigh up his next move in the game.

Football Insider also claim that Scottish Premiership side Livingston are interested in snapping him up for nothing as well.

Carlisle United and Grimsby Town plotting additions

Carlisle are preparing for life in League One following their promotion from the fourth tier after they beat Stockport County in the play-off final at Wembley late last month. The Cumbrians are in need of some reinforcements over the next couple of months to ensure they are ready for the step up a division.

Grimsby have been busy over the past 24 hours and have signed striker Danny Rose from Stevenage and defender Toby Mullarkey from relegated Rochdale. The Mariners finished 11th in the table last term and were 14 points off the top seven in the end.

Jameson has a big decision to make on where he wants to go next and it appears he has options in a few different leagues. He made the switch to Tranmere last summer and went on to make 14 appearances for the Merseyside outfit in all competitions, 10 of which came in the league.

He started his senior career at West Brom after a stint in the academy at Chelsea and was loaned out to Barrow as a youngster to get some experience under his belt before leaving the Baggies permanently in 2019. He then had spells at AFC Fylde and Oldham Athletic before his move to Prenton Park.