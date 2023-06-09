3 Wilfried Gnonto replacements Leeds United should keep in mind amid high-profile interest

Leeds United have seen a host of their star players linked with exits since relegation and popular forward Wilfried Gnonto is among them.

Leeds United recruited Gnonto last summer and since then, he’s become a firm favourite at Elland Road. The Italian livewire looks destined for a big future and Arsenal, Manchester City and unnamed Italian clubs are all said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

Gnonto wouldn’t be an easy player to replace but new options out wide could be needed this summer. Here, we put forward three players the Whites should consider if their Italian prodigy moves on…

Kwame Poku – Peterborough United

If Leeds would like a domestic-based option, Poku could be a popular signing. Like Gnonto, he’s a lively and skilful forward who can play on either wing or through the middle. He managed six goals and 12 assists for Peterborough United over the 2022/23 campaign, adding end product to his dangerous skillset.

At 21, Poku is another bright talent for the future and could be a popular player at Elland Road.

Ernest Nuamah – FC Nordsjaelland

19-year-old Nuamah looks like one of the next top stars to thrive thanks to the Right to Dream, following a well-trodden path from the Ghanaian academy to Danish side Nordsjaelland.

Another lively winger, Nuamah has managed 15 goals and four assists in Denmark this season. Given that the likes of Mohamed Kudus have gone onto big things after following the same path, Leeds would be wise to move for Nuamah soon before high-profile interest inevitably emerges.

Emil Hansson – Heracles Almelo

Last but not least is Swedish star Hansson, who helped fire Heracles Almelo back to the Eredivisie this season. Hansson is 24, so he’s older than Gnonto and the other alternatives mentioned but given his return over the 2022/23 campaign really catches the eye.

Playing as a right-footed left-winger, Hansson managed 16 goals and 19 assists in 36 league games. His deal is up next summer so Leeds could pounce to secure his services, allowing Heracles cash in while his stock is high and he’s still under contract.