3 Tom Ince alternatives Norwich City should consider after recent transfer links

Norwich City were recently linked (Sky Sports via Pink Un) with a move for Reading’s Tom Ince after it emerged he has a release clause of just £50,000 following the Royals’ relegation.

On an individual level, Ince enjoyed a decent 2022/23 too. While Reading were relegated, he managed nine goals and four assists in 38 Championship games, playing in a central role rather than on the right, where he has spent most of his career.

However, it could be wise for Norwich City to keep some other options in mind. Here, we put forward three alternatives worth considering…

Carlos Mendes Gomes – Luton Town

Versatile attacker Mendes Gomes looks like a player who could really set the Championship alight if given the chance. He managed nine goals and four assists on loan with Fleetwood Town over the 2022/23 campaign and previously starred in League Two with Morecambe.

It will be interesting to see what Luton Town have planned for him after promotion but if the chance arises, Mendes Gomes should have Championship suitors and Norwich should be among them.

Lucas Assadi – Universidad de Chile

Given that the Canaries have shown a willingness to recruit from South America, Assadi could be a feasible shout.

The 19-year-old has already played 53 times for Universidad de Chile’s senior side and has a cap for the Chilean national team. Assadi plays as a winger or attacking midfielder and if Norwich want to uncover a new South American star for the future, he should be one on their radar this summer.

Gabriel Pereira – New York City

Last but not least is another South American, though this one is already playing at a high level. Pereira joined New York City in March 2022 and playing on the right-hand side, he’s managed four goals and three assists in 15 MLS games this season.

There’s a growing South American contingency at Carrow Road and the addition of Brazilian prodigy Pereira could give David Wagner’s attack some real flair and directness.